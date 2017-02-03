足球》切爾西傳奇 英格蘭中場蘭帕德宣布退休（影音）
蘭帕德（資料照，法新社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕英格蘭傳奇中場球員蘭帕德（Frank Lampard），今日在社交媒體上宣布退休，在切爾西結束了他傳奇的22年職業生涯。
蘭帕德說：「對於我贏得的獎盃、為國家代表超過100場賽事及踢進生涯300多球感到驕傲。西漢姆是我生涯的起點，但切爾西永遠是我職業生涯中最大的成就，也深深烙印在我心」。蘭帕德也不忘感謝他的家人、隊友、俱樂部等。
在蘭帕德的生涯記錄當中，創下僅次傳奇明星吉格斯（Ryan Giggs）在英超的進球記錄102球。此外，他更是禁區外踢進41球的記錄保持人。蘭帕德、吉格斯與現役球員魯尼（Wayne Rooney）是唯三有著百得分、百助攻的球員，而今光榮退休。
After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I'm eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.
相關新聞
-
鳳凰城公開賽》庫查64桿當排頭 小潘暫並列76名2017/02/03 11:37
-
MLB》曾是洋基最倚賴左手牛 1.7億到印人組鐵牛陣2017/02/03 11:26
-
NBA》技術挑戰賽名單公布 禁區4長人挑戰後衛2017/02/03 09:39
-
NBA》8人參加三分球大賽 湯普森尋求衛冕2017/02/03 09:11
-
NBA》灌籃大賽名單出爐 戈登再度挑戰冠軍寶座2017/02/03 09:10