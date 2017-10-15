NBA》不捨傑佛森遭交易 洛夫：他讓球隊像家庭

洛夫與傑佛森。（資料照，USA Today Sports）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕騎士隊為了開源節流，日前將37歲老將傑佛森（Richard Jefferson）等交易至老鷹，省下1280萬美元的支出，隊友洛夫（Kevin Love）特地發文送給老隊友，認為傑佛森在球隊功不可沒，除了在球場上非常努力，也幫助球隊像家庭一般溫馨。
洛夫寫道：「關於傑佛森有太多可以說了，如果沒有他的貢獻，我們不會在2016年奪冠，他總是努力讓球隊更好，讓球隊像家庭一樣，我會想念和你戰鬥的日子！兄弟！」並貼上兩人去年奪冠的合照。
除了傑佛森外，騎士還送走小將費爾德（Kay Felder）、2個第二輪選秀權和300萬美元。
The Triangle will never be the same!!! So much can be said about RJ...but the truth is we would never have been able to celebrate our 2016 Championship without the contributions of RJ and what he brought on and off the floor. He always stepped up to make our team better. Yeah, he can be a f*cking idiot sometimes but he was instrumental in making our team a family. Will miss going to war with you...and ing on Channing!!! Brotherhood!!!