NBA》不捨傑佛森遭交易 洛夫：他讓球隊像家庭

2017/10/15 10:21

洛夫與傑佛森。（資料照，USA Today Sports）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕騎士隊為了開源節流，日前將37歲老將傑佛森（Richard Jefferson）等交易至老鷹，省下1280萬美元的支出，隊友洛夫（Kevin Love）特地發文送給老隊友，認為傑佛森在球隊功不可沒，除了在球場上非常努力，也幫助球隊像家庭一般溫馨。

洛夫寫道：「關於傑佛森有太多可以說了，如果沒有他的貢獻，我們不會在2016年奪冠，他總是努力讓球隊更好，讓球隊像家庭一樣，我會想念和你戰鬥的日子！兄弟！」並貼上兩人去年奪冠的合照。

除了傑佛森外，騎士還送走小將費爾德（Kay Felder）、2個第二輪選秀權和300萬美元。

