MLB》年度大獎結果下週揭曉 最終名單火燙出爐

年度大獎最終名單公佈。（取自MLB官網）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕球季隨著季後賽結束告一段落，年度大獎結果將在下週陸續揭曉，大聯盟今公佈兩聯盟年度最有價值球員、塞揚獎、最佳總教練及最佳新人最終名單：
【年度最有價值球員】最終名單：
美聯
Jose Altuve（太空人）
Aaron Judge（洋基）
Jose Ramirez（印地安人）
國聯
Paul Goldschmidt（響尾蛇）
Giancarlo Stanton（馬林魚）
Joey Votto（紅人）
【塞揚獎】最終名單：
美聯
Clayton Kershaw（道奇）
Max Scherzer（國民）
Stephen Strasburg（國民）
國聯
Corey Kluber（印地安人）
Chris Sale（紅襪）
Luis Severino（洋基）
【最佳總教練】最終名單：
美聯
Terry Francona（印地安人）
A.J. Hinch（太空人）
Paul Molitor（雙城）
國聯
Bud Black（洛磯）
Torey Lovullo（響尾蛇）
Dave Roberts（道奇）
【最佳新人】最終名單：
美聯
Andrew Benintendi（紅襪）
Aaron Judge（洋基）
Trey Mancini（金鶯）
國聯
Josh Bell（海盜）
Cody Bellinger（道奇）
Paul DeJong（紅雀）