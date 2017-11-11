MLB》五星級守備連發！ 雙城巴克斯頓獲選年度最佳防守球員

雙城巴克斯頓獲選年度最佳防守球員。（取自雙城官方推特）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕雙城23歲外野手巴克斯頓（Byron Buxton）本週雙喜臨門，甫獲生涯首座金手套獎殊榮，今再獲選年度最佳防守球員陣容，並一舉奪下年度最佳防守球員獎，年度最佳防守球隊則由今年勇闖世界大賽的道奇獲得。

巴克斯頓今年迎接大聯盟生涯第3個球季，出賽140場累積117安、16轟外帶29次盜壘成功皆為生涯最佳，多次完成官方認證五星級美技守備，下半季更跑出本季聯盟最快場內全壘打紀錄（13.85秒）。

2017年度最佳防守球員：

捕手: Martin Maldonado（天使）

一壘手: Carlos Santana（印地安人）

二壘手: DJ LeMahieu（洛磯）

三壘手: Nolan Arenado（洛磯）

游擊手: Andrelton Simmons（天使）

左外野手: Alex Gordon（皇家）

中外野手: Byron Buxton（雙城）

右外野手: Yasiel Puig （道奇）

投手: Tyler Chatwood（洛磯）

總體最佳防守球員：Byron Buxton（雙城）

年度最佳防守球隊：道奇

. @OfficialBuck103 had a historic season in center field. He’s @wilsonballglove 's Defensive Player of the Year. https://t.co/u9Rm3B6oMw pic.twitter.com/JCPsrbA78X

104 regular season wins with lots of leather flashed.



The Dodgers are the @wilsonballglove Defensive Team of Year. https://t.co/u9Rm3B6oMw pic.twitter.com/TzvH8uRyiF