MLB》五星級守備連發！ 雙城巴克斯頓獲選年度最佳防守球員

雙城巴克斯頓獲選年度最佳防守球員。（取自雙城官方推特）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕雙城23歲外野手巴克斯頓（Byron Buxton）本週雙喜臨門，甫獲生涯首座金手套獎殊榮，今再獲選年度最佳防守球員陣容，並一舉奪下年度最佳防守球員獎，年度最佳防守球隊則由今年勇闖世界大賽的道奇獲得。
巴克斯頓今年迎接大聯盟生涯第3個球季，出賽140場累積117安、16轟外帶29次盜壘成功皆為生涯最佳，多次完成官方認證五星級美技守備，下半季更跑出本季聯盟最快場內全壘打紀錄（13.85秒）。
2017年度最佳防守球員：
捕手: Martin Maldonado（天使）
一壘手: Carlos Santana（印地安人）
二壘手: DJ LeMahieu（洛磯）
三壘手: Nolan Arenado（洛磯）
游擊手: Andrelton Simmons（天使）
左外野手: Alex Gordon（皇家）
中外野手: Byron Buxton（雙城）
右外野手: Yasiel Puig （道奇）
投手: Tyler Chatwood（洛磯）
總體最佳防守球員：Byron Buxton（雙城）
年度最佳防守球隊：道奇
