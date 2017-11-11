2017 台北世大運

MLB》五星級守備連發！ 雙城巴克斯頓獲選年度最佳防守球員

2017/11/11 08:55

雙城巴克斯頓獲選年度最佳防守球員。（取自雙城官方推特）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕雙城23歲外野手巴克斯頓（Byron Buxton）本週雙喜臨門，甫獲生涯首座金手套獎殊榮，今再獲選年度最佳防守球員陣容，並一舉奪下年度最佳防守球員獎，年度最佳防守球隊則由今年勇闖世界大賽的道奇獲得。

巴克斯頓今年迎接大聯盟生涯第3個球季，出賽140場累積117安、16轟外帶29次盜壘成功皆為生涯最佳，多次完成官方認證五星級美技守備，下半季更跑出本季聯盟最快場內全壘打紀錄（13.85秒）。

2017年度最佳防守球員：

捕手: 　　Martin Maldonado（天使）
一壘手: 　Carlos Santana（印地安人）
二壘手: 　DJ LeMahieu（洛磯）
三壘手: 　Nolan Arenado（洛磯）
游擊手: 　Andrelton Simmons（天使）
左外野手: Alex Gordon（皇家）
中外野手: Byron Buxton（雙城）
右外野手: Yasiel Puig （道奇）
投手: 　　Tyler Chatwood（洛磯）

總體最佳防守球員：Byron Buxton（雙城）
年度最佳防守球隊：道奇

相關關鍵字： MLB

新聞送上來！ 快加入APP、LINE好友

iOS

Android

APP下載

LINE好友

已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。

相關新聞

推薦新聞
熱門新聞
自由時報體育頻道
電腦版 / 手機版
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2017 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.