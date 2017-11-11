NBA》在公鹿首次先發 布雷獸與字母哥展現默契（影音）

Eric Bledsoe is making his presence felt with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/m6zL6MB7CV

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕甫被交易至公鹿的「布雷獸」布雷德索（Eric Bledsoe）今天首度在先發上陣，繳出13分、4籃板、7助攻的成績，更與「字母哥」亞德托昆波（Giannis Antetokounmpo）展現默契。

公鹿在第二節抓下防守籃板後長傳給在中線的亞德托昆波快攻，球再傳到布雷德索手上，接著布雷德索拋傳讓字母哥大爆扣成功得分，首次合作就展現出兩人默契。

布雷德索Highlight:

Full highlights from @EBled2 as he drops 13 points, dishes out 7 assists, and grabs 4 rebounds and the W in his Bucks debut!! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/JcXCzydXQ1