網球》「美女與野獸」豪奢婚禮 網壇天后小威砸3千萬

After tying the knot with @alexisohanian last night, @serenawilliams debuted her second dress of the evening, a dramatic beaded, feathered @versace_official moment that made her look like a fashion-forward superwoman. Tap the link our bio to see all the stunning photos. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.
〔記者梁偉銘／台北報導〕愛女順利誕生之後，前世界女網球后小威廉絲（Serena Williams）跟著嫁了！這位36歲的美國傳奇球星，與網路科技新貴奧哈尼安（Alexis Ohanian）已於紐奧良當代藝術中心舉行豪奢婚禮，並以「美女與野獸」為主題，吸引各界名流雲集，場面相當盛大。
坐擁23座大滿貫女單冠軍的小威，2個月前生下寶貝女兒，緊接著又步入禮堂，據美媒爆料，這場世紀婚宴總花費逾100萬美元（約3005萬台幣）！賓客們分別在四張長桌上就座，正好以小威贏得的四大滿貫賽來命名；而這對新人在婚宴舞會上的第一支舞，就以迪士尼知名電影《美女與野獸》主題曲當成伴奏，非常羅曼蒂克。
小威婚禮群星雲集，到場祝福賓客包括有流行樂天后碧昂絲（Beyonce）、藝人金卡達夏（Kim Kardashian）、《時尚（Vogue）》雜誌總編安娜溫圖（Anna Wintour）等，至於「丹麥甜心」沃妮雅琪（Caroline Wozniacki）等網壇好友也都攜伴「預習」；由於婚禮轉播已獨家賣給《時尚》雜誌，現場都被管制，且賓客不得帶手機進場。
“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport. I’m talking about as a mother, and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together.” Congratulations to @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian, who exchanged vows last night. Tap the link in our bio to see the exclusive first photos from their fairytale wedding in New Orleans. Photographed by @melbarlowandco and @allanzepedaphotography.