MLB》場外也要動手腳？ 基特徹底激怒馬林魚球迷

邁阿密媒體懷疑基特（右）干涉轉播單位人事案。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕馬林魚老闆基特（Derek Jeter）上任至今，撤換不少前朝人士，一度惹毛「馬林魚先生」柯奈（Jeff Conine）而拂袖而去，如今再傳出馬林魚當家主播遭撤換的消息，徹底激怒當地球迷，紛紛直呼「受夠了」。

據《邁阿密前鋒報》報導，佛州福斯體育台宣布撤換播報13年的主播華爾茲（Rich Waltz），還有曾效力馬林魚的兩名球評柯奈和華爾森（Preston Wilson），福斯官方強調這是電視台的決定，並非馬林魚。

然而，邁阿密媒體引述消息來源表示高度懷疑這種說法，表示福斯一直以來都力挺華爾茲，卻在基特入主馬林魚後全變調；非常親近柯奈的消息來源也說，基特不希望柯奈繼續在電視台擔任工作人員。

華爾茲表示，「我對這項決定感到很失望，但還是祝福他們的球迷和佛州福斯體育台。這13年來我很享受每場比賽的每一局，我很幸運能跟了不起的團隊和球評一起工作，也為自己籌備並協助營運的慈善活動感到驕傲，希望能夠持續下去。」

當家主播遭撤換一事徹底激怒馬林魚球迷，有人說，「這件事比史坦頓的交易還要更讓人生氣」、「華爾茲是我看馬林魚比賽的主要原因，我受夠馬林魚了」、「我能理解球場上必須做的決策，但換掉華爾茲、柯奈這些人是公然藐視馬林魚的歷史。」

球迷憤怒發推：

#Marlins I realize that tough decisions need to be made on the field but to come in and essentially show the door to McKeon, Conine, Dawson and Perez and now flush out a dedicated guy like Rich Waltz.. that's blatant disregard for the history of the Marlins organization