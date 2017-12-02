NBA》奪最佳新秀獎 湖人庫茲瑪：能贏球更好

2017/12/02 10:41

庫茲瑪。（法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕稍早NBA官方宣布11月東西部最佳新秀獎，西部由湖人第27順位新秀庫茲瑪（Kyle Kuzma）奪下，稍早他受訪表示，能獲得這個獎項非常開心，若球隊能奪勝，一定會更美好。

庫茲瑪原先為湖人替補球員，因陣中主力先發南斯（Larry Nance Jr.）受傷，成為遞補先發，首場先發便繳出「雙十」成績單，一戰成名。

稍早庫茲瑪受訪時表示:「這真的很酷，我曾想過能拿下最佳新秀獎，若球隊能在此時迎來勝利，一定會更美好。」庫茲瑪接著說道，「在生涯第一個賽季就得到這個獎項，絕對是一個肯定。」

庫茲瑪本季出賽至今20場，場均31.3分鐘，繳出16.7分6.1籃板1.6助攻的成績。

