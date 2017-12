NBA》諾威斯基外線5投5中 小牛拆快艇送教頭生涯700勝（影音）

Rick Carlisle notched his 700th win as a head coach as the Mavs cruised past the Clippers 108-82! JJ Barea scored a game-high 21 points with Dirk Nowitzki following behind him with 16 points! #MFFL @BBVACompass RECAP: https://t.co/4tGIvmzWRN pic.twitter.com/Nq5c3QgFKy