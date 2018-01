NBA》不爽明星賽落選 卓蒙德怒飆30分24籃板（影音）

.@AndreDrummond had himself a MONSTER performance and he's your #FantasyPlayeroftheNight! 30 PTS, 24 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL & 6 BLK for 86.8 #NBAFantasy points - the fourth-highest FPTS in a game this year!



Drummond's been on a roll lately, posting 430.3 FPTS in his past 8 games! pic.twitter.com/vB5sj14Jzr