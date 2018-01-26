MLB》簽下哈斯默只是一場空 教士球團：帳號被駭了

哈斯默被捲入交易鬧劇。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕大聯盟球隊官方社群驚傳遭駭，教士隊官方IG疑遭有心人士操弄，於美國時間晚間貼出自由球員哈斯默（Eric Hosmer）的照片後隨即刪除，教士隊已發佈聲明道歉，並委託大聯盟官方協助追查。

季後有意追求哈斯默的教士隊今意外引發騷動，球隊官方IG於美國時間晚間接連發文，預告「別走開、等等有好戲看」，標註哈斯默本人帳號後，接著上傳一張哈斯默身穿皇家球衣、開心雙手比著勝利手勢的照片，然而隨後貼文就被刪除，讓外界一頭霧水。

教士球團發現有異，隨後在官方推特發佈聲明澄清，表示球團社群帳號遭到不當入侵，被貼上內容不實、未獲授權的貼文，大聯盟網路安全部門已介入調查，為造成外界不解紛擾致上歉意。

哈斯默去年全勤出賽162場，603打數貢獻192安25轟94打點，打擊三圍.318/.385/.498，整體攻擊指數.882，一舉囊括美聯銀棒獎與金手套獎雙料肯定，季後成為自由球員後，傳出教士有意延攬但尚未談成。

The #Padres are HELLA sketch rn on this Hosmer thing pic.twitter.com/TvPRlzcRg0 — MarcoGHST （@MarcoHuinquez） 2018年1月25日

#Padres posted a picture on Instagram of Eric Hosmer. Also tweeted stay tuned...



Both have now been deleted.#Padres must be close to either signing Hosmer, or firing their social media operators. pic.twitter.com/UcP2U0PUqi — Mickey Koke （@mickeykoke） 2018年1月25日