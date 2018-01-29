NBA》魏德告假原因曝光 預計下週作客活塞將歸隊

魏德因經紀人辭世向球隊告假。（資料照，法新社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕騎士板凳領袖魏德（Dwyane Wade）日前因個人因素向球隊告假，真正原因今曝光，魏德於個人社群發文淚謝陪伴自己15年、近日辭世的經紀人Henry Thomas，總教練泰倫魯（Tyronn Lue）透露魏德預計將於下一戰作客活塞的比賽歸隊。
魏德上週無預警向球隊告假，暫時離隊處理私人事務，由於騎士當時正值四連敗，又傳出休息室茶壺風波，身為替補重要戰力的魏德因故缺陣令人擔憂，有美媒指出魏德是因家人緊急狀況向球隊告假，但球隊始終未透露細節。
魏德告假原因今揭曉，陪伴他15年的經紀人Henry Thomas近日辭世，魏德在IG上發長文淚謝這位如同父親的老朋友，提拔了這個當時只有21歲、差點走上岔路的芝加哥男孩，在他最需要人疼愛之時，進入了他的生命，「我最討厭把你稱作『我的經紀人』，因為你對我來說比這個稱呼多太多太多了。」魏德說。
「我自私地留下眼淚，因為我多希望你在我的球衣退休時、或是名人堂演說、或是我有了女兒的時候，你能在我身邊，我還有好多好多問題想問你，想知道要如何養育出一位堅強、有自信、聰明、獨立的黑人女性，希望你不會介意我連這個都需要你的引導。」魏德寫道，感謝經紀人在過去的15年來，不管是奪冠的喜悅、還是難過的低潮都一直陪伴著他、給他最堅定的擁抱，最後以「你的兒子，魏德」屬名，向情同父子的經紀人告別。
騎士今於主場迎戰活塞，下一場比賽將移師底特律續戰活塞，總教練泰倫魯 Tyronn Lue）透露，魏德預計屆時將會歸隊出賽。36歲的魏德本季轉打替補表現出色，場均11.1分3.9籃板3.7助攻，是騎士不可或缺的重要戰力。
Dear Hank, I’m writing this letter to you as i cry both tears of SADNESS and tears of JOY. I know— i know—i can hear your voice saying “Come on my man”you got this! I can picture your face and feel your hugs in so—so many moments in my life. Whether it’s you hugging me and saying how proud you are of me or congrats on winning a NBA championship or you hugging me and saying everything’s gonna be alright—we will get thru this. I can’t thank you enough for these last 15 years. You should be so proud of the job you did on this young misguided kid from Chicago. I was a young 21 when we met and i needed a Man’s love. My dad and i had things to work out and i was leaving my father figure Coach Crean—so you stepped in right away and became that MAN i desperately needed. I hate saying my “agent” because you have always been way more than that to me. I cry these tears because selfishly i wanted you to be there when i got my jersey retired or when i gave my hall of fame speech or when i had a daughter. I got so many questions on how to raise a strong, confident, intelligent, independent black woman. I hope you don’t mind but i will still be calling on you for guidance. I love you Henry（Hank）Thomas—THANK YOU for loving me right back. Be at peace—We（ your family）got this!!! Your son Dwyane!