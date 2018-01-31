張泰山告別轟寫影片紀錄 澳職剪輯「催淚特別版」

2018/01/31 07:25

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕張泰山先前在澳職轟出戲劇性的「滿貫告別轟」，一棒紅到國外，影片短短3天觀看次數就近40萬，一度登上台灣YouTube發燒影片第一名，有望成為澳職史上觀看次數第二多的影片。

張泰山告別轟影片登上大聯盟官網、美國最大論壇「reddit」，影片不停放送，3天來已有39萬人觀看，有望超越韓國傳奇具臺晟在澳職被驅逐出場的影片。澳職史上最多人觀看影片是一名7歲小朋友賽前邊打嗝邊唱澳洲國歌，讓全場憋笑，有300多萬人次觀看。

張泰山這轟幫澳職大力宣傳，獲選單週最佳好球的殊榮，官方小編寫道，這是澳職史上最具代表性的時刻之一；泰山的球隊鯊魚隊更剪輯特別版，搭配《鐵達尼號》主題曲，讓球迷直呼雞皮疙瘩！

官網剪輯特別版：

澳職史上點閱最多影片：

1 唱國歌打嗝（350萬+人次）

具臺晟遭驅逐（50+萬人次）

