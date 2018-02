LOL》前HEKS韓援Olleh推特大爆發 痛訴在LMS曾起自殺念頭

〔記者陳耀宗/綜合報導〕《英雄聯盟》LMS賽區香港戰隊HKA開季苦吞六連敗,更是在2月初提早與輔助韓援Destiny解約,曾在2015-16兩年間效力於HKES(HKA前身)的韓籍選手Olleh日前也與Destiny聯繫,盼能提供幫助,10日他更在個人推特發表一段文字,表示至今還是有許多黑粉想要抹黑他在LMS形象,更直言這些黑粉絕對無法想像他在那些日子多麼艱難,近乎要到想自殺的程度。

There are still haters who wanna keep making my image worst from lms.

Shit i decided to say nothing cuz i didnt wanna attack any people although they told lies about me on public.

The haters, you will never imagine how fking hard i was at that time.

I almost killed myself.