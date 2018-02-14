正妹球員拍雜誌泳裝太火辣 引起女記者不滿

So @SI_Swimsuit magazine comes out tomorrow!! Make sure to go pick up a copy Still in disbelief I’ll be in it #SISwim pic.twitter.com/Ka48yabXdY— Paige Spiranac （@PaigeSpiranac） 2018年2月13日
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕美國知名雜誌《運動畫刊》（Sports Illustrated）每年都會推出一年一度的泳裝特輯，美國女高爾夫好手斯皮拉納奇（Paige Spiranac）這次獲邀入鏡，卻引起一名美國女記者不滿，認為女選手為何一定要「裸體」上鏡，更與斯皮拉納奇在網路上大打口水戰。
《FOX NEWS》女記者Britt McHenry在推特上發文，「為何女人必須要裸體才能感覺到『增強權力』？」她認為《運動畫刊》只不過想找花招，與Instagram上的女模特兒來競爭，並說：「為了讓男人更尊重女人，或許女性不應該把衣服脫光。」
斯皮拉納也發文回擊，「不同的女性覺得『增強權力』有不同的方式，告訴別人不能做什麼事，那是不對的。更多關於妳自己，而不是妳決定穿的衣服。我的身體，我的選擇。」她接著說，「我周遭有很多『刻薄』的女孩，我會告訴妳，我從沒有像運動畫刊的團隊和模特兒們那樣受到歡迎。她們是我見過既陽光又美麗的女人們，內外都是。」
This was such a hard secret to keep! But I’m so honored and humbled to be included in #SISwim 2018! This issue is about self-love, empowering women, body positivity, and encouraging everyone to be kind. Women face so much pressure every. single. day. to look, act, and talk a certain way, and it is so difficult trying to figure out what you “can” and “should” be. It’s taken a long time, but I’m proud of my body! I’m proud of who I am! I’m proud that I can be strong, smart, AND sexy! SI Swim embraces ALL women, no matter what, and just wants them to feel loved. You should feel loved and powerful and unapologetically YOU! And don’t let ANYONE tell you that you’re not perfect just the way you are. Thank you to @mj_day and the whole team for believing in me and letting me share my story. You’ve changed my outlook on life and let me know it’s okay to love my body #siswim