MLB》達比修加盟小熊 竟讓曾仁和創隊史首見紀錄

曾仁和新球季將穿1號。(美聯社)

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕達比修加盟小熊,背號將披上11號,連帶使得「土虱」曾仁和將背號換成1號,成為隊史背號數字最少、也是第一位披上1號的投手。

根據小熊記者Al Yellon報導,達比修披上11號,原有此背號的史邁利(Drew Smyly)改穿曾仁和的39號,而土虱背號換成1號。

