MLB》闖禍還鼓掌？ 釀酒人球迷行徑惹爭議（影音）

2018/07/23 13:55

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕  近日被挖出過去曾發表歧視性言論的釀酒人明星哈德（Josh Hader），在明星賽後的初登場居然得到主場球迷的起立鼓掌，再度引發爭議。

哈德在明星賽前被爆料，高中時期曾在推特發表過歧視同性戀、白人至上主義等偏激言論，受到各界的譴責，且名譽大受打擊。

沒想到，哈德在明星賽後的第一場主場比賽，卻得到了全場釀酒人球迷的起立鼓掌，引起網友們的批評：

推特名叫Dan Bernstein的網友寫道：「釀酒人球迷為自己說明了立場。醜陋的那一邊。」

另有網友寫道：「釀酒人球迷噓馬查多（Manny Machado），就因為他沒被交易到釀酒人，哈德卻得到全場起立鼓掌，好像他因為冤獄被關20年一樣。」

也有人重批：「那些有參加起立鼓掌的球迷們需要為自己感到羞愧。真丟臉。」

過去言論惹議的哈德。（資料照，美聯社）

相關關鍵字： MLB

新聞送上來！ 快加入APP、LINE好友

iOS

Android

APP下載

LINE好友

已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。

相關新聞

推薦新聞
熱門新聞
自由時報體育頻道
電腦版 / 手機版
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2018 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.