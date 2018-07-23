MLB》闖禍還鼓掌？ 釀酒人球迷行徑惹爭議（影音）

Josh Hader is back after old tweets surfaced where he used racial slurs, said he hated gay people, & tweeted “white power”— Taylor Rooks （@TaylorRooks） 2018年7月22日
What warrants a standing ovation?
Also: why is this reaction so different than the reaction to those who kneel & did nothing wrong?
pic.twitter.com/2x8zoSGl82
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕 近日被挖出過去曾發表歧視性言論的釀酒人明星哈德（Josh Hader），在明星賽後的初登場居然得到主場球迷的起立鼓掌，再度引發爭議。
哈德在明星賽前被爆料，高中時期曾在推特發表過歧視同性戀、白人至上主義等偏激言論，受到各界的譴責，且名譽大受打擊。
沒想到，哈德在明星賽後的第一場主場比賽，卻得到了全場釀酒人球迷的起立鼓掌，引起網友們的批評：
推特名叫Dan Bernstein的網友寫道：「釀酒人球迷為自己說明了立場。醜陋的那一邊。」
另有網友寫道：「釀酒人球迷噓馬查多（Manny Machado），就因為他沒被交易到釀酒人，哈德卻得到全場起立鼓掌，好像他因為冤獄被關20年一樣。」
Brewers fans booed Machado for... not being traded to them?... and gave Hader a standing ovation like he just walked outta prison after serving 20 years for a murder he didn't commit— wait for dusk （@waitfordusk） 2018年7月22日
也有人重批：「那些有參加起立鼓掌的球迷們需要為自己感到羞愧。真丟臉。」
Milwaukee Brewer fans should be ashamed of themselves...... Disgrace— Terrance Knighton （@MisterRoast98） 2018年7月22日
過去言論惹議的哈德。（資料照，美聯社）