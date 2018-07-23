足球》阻止警衛架走小球迷 美國天才這樣做超暖心

波利西奇與小球迷自拍。（圖片取自推特）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕多特蒙德今日以3：1在國際冠軍盃擊敗利物浦，多特蒙德19歲球星波利西奇（Christian Pulisic）更在採訪時大展暖男風範。

波利西奇是多特蒙德的中場球星，他今天在第66分鐘以及第89分鐘各進一球，幫助球隊以3：1取得勝利，如此英雄表現也讓他在賽後接受記者訪問。想不到在採訪途中，一位年輕球迷突然闖進球場，想要近距離目睹球星風采。想當然爾他馬上遭到現場警衛的攔阻。但是，這位球星上前制止了警衛，並且和這位穿著他球衣的小球迷一起合照並幫他簽名，展現出十足的親和力。

請繼續往下閱讀...

目前效力於德甲多特蒙德的波利西奇是一位美國足球員，他也被譽為是美國足壇最有前途的天才，同時他也肩負著美國國家隊未來的希望。這次世足賽美國無緣會內賽，是近31年來美國首次無法晉級會內賽。

Christian Pulisic, whilst taking part in a post-match interview, notices a kid being dragged away by security after running on the pitch to try and speak to his idol.



Pulisic walks over to the kid and takes a photo with him. pic.twitter.com/OGKvwjc9pL