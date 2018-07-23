足球》阻止警衛架走小球迷 美國天才這樣做超暖心

2018/07/23 13:11

波利西奇與小球迷自拍。（圖片取自推特）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕多特蒙德今日以3：1在國際冠軍盃擊敗利物浦，多特蒙德19歲球星波利西奇（Christian Pulisic）更在採訪時大展暖男風範。

波利西奇是多特蒙德的中場球星，他今天在第66分鐘以及第89分鐘各進一球，幫助球隊以3：1取得勝利，如此英雄表現也讓他在賽後接受記者訪問。想不到在採訪途中，一位年輕球迷突然闖進球場，想要近距離目睹球星風采。想當然爾他馬上遭到現場警衛的攔阻。但是，這位球星上前制止了警衛，並且和這位穿著他球衣的小球迷一起合照並幫他簽名，展現出十足的親和力。

目前效力於德甲多特蒙德的波利西奇是一位美國足球員，他也被譽為是美國足壇最有前途的天才，同時他也肩負著美國國家隊未來的希望。這次世足賽美國無緣會內賽，是近31年來美國首次無法晉級會內賽。

相關關鍵字： 足球

新聞送上來！ 快加入APP、LINE好友

iOS

Android

APP下載

LINE好友

已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。

相關新聞

推薦新聞
熱門新聞
自由時報體育頻道
電腦版 / 手機版
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2018 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.