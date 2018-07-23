NBA》躺著爽賺太愜意 網友挖苦「甜瓜」安東尼

2018/07/23 14:50

愜意進帳2790萬美元的安東尼。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕近日被雷霆交易至老鷹的「甜瓜」安東尼（Carmelo Anthony）將會與老鷹達成全額買斷。也就是說，他不需要為老鷹打一場球，就可以得到2790萬美元（約8億5千萬台幣）。這種穩賺不賠的生意也讓網友羨慕不已，紛紛在推特上PO文「挖苦」安東尼。

YahooSportNBA的寫手李伊（Michael Lee）在推特上寫：「安東尼將與老鷹買斷得到2790萬！安東尼將與老鷹買斷得到2790萬！安東尼將與老鷹買斷得到2790萬！去領你的錢吧!甜瓜。」

為塞爾提克報導的金恩（Jay King）則「稱讚」甜瓜：「你必須尊敬安東尼的歛財。他不總是將勝利放在第一位，但有件事他一直沒動搖過：在他能夠完全掌控的生涯中，賺到每一分錢。」

SLAM Magazine直接PO一張安東尼愜意喝酒的圖，並附註「最近」。

Asbury Park的記者Josh Newman則寫：「安東尼將從老鷹得到所有的薪水。將這個放入名人堂履歷中。」

名叫The Shadow League的推特網站則PO一張十分傳神的圖片，附註：「安東尼發現能夠得到老鷹全額買斷的當晚。」

最後，一位叫Brandon Awadis的網友寫的最中肯：「安東尼僅僅靠『不』打球就賺進了2800萬美元。人生一定很美好（笑）。」

