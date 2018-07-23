NBA》躺著爽賺太愜意 網友挖苦「甜瓜」安東尼

愜意進帳2790萬美元的安東尼。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕近日被雷霆交易至老鷹的「甜瓜」安東尼（Carmelo Anthony）將會與老鷹達成全額買斷。也就是說，他不需要為老鷹打一場球，就可以得到2790萬美元（約8億5千萬台幣）。這種穩賺不賠的生意也讓網友羨慕不已，紛紛在推特上PO文「挖苦」安東尼。

YahooSportNBA的寫手李伊（Michael Lee）在推特上寫：「安東尼將與老鷹買斷得到2790萬！安東尼將與老鷹買斷得到2790萬！安東尼將與老鷹買斷得到2790萬！去領你的錢吧!甜瓜。」

Carmelo Anthony will get his entire $27.9 million in a buyout from the Hawks. Carmelo Anthony will get his entire $27.9 million in a buyout from the Hawks? Carmelo Anthony will get his entire $27.9 million in a buyout from the Hawks! Get your money, Melo. https://t.co/TcZfSD2WHe — Michael Lee （@MrMichaelLee） 2018年7月19日

為塞爾提克報導的金恩（Jay King）則「稱讚」甜瓜：「你必須尊敬安東尼的歛財。他不總是將勝利放在第一位，但有件事他一直沒動搖過：在他能夠完全掌控的生涯中，賺到每一分錢。」

You've gotta respect Carmelo's commitment to get every dollar owed to him. He didn't always prioritize wins throughout his career, but he did things his way, and that included getting paid at every stop with full control of his future. https://t.co/SOqDtAkioh — Jay King （@ByJayKing） 2018年7月19日

SLAM Magazine直接PO一張安東尼愜意喝酒的圖，並附註「最近」。

currently pic.twitter.com/D5UXr5Uwdc — SLAM Magazine （@SLAMonline） 2018年7月19日

Asbury Park的記者Josh Newman則寫：「安東尼將從老鷹得到所有的薪水。將這個放入名人堂履歷中。」

Carmelo Anthony is getting every last penny owed to him by the Atlanta Hawks.



Add that to the Hall of Fame resume. — Josh Newman （@Joshua_Newman） 2018年7月19日

名叫The Shadow League的推特網站則PO一張十分傳神的圖片，附註：「安東尼發現能夠得到老鷹全額買斷的當晚。」

Carmelo Anthony tonight after finding out he will get his $28 million buyout. pic.twitter.com/1aN6QOcLFt — The Shadow League （@ShadowLeagueTSL） 2018年7月19日

最後，一位叫Brandon Awadis的網友寫的最中肯：「安東尼僅僅靠『不』打球就賺進了2800萬美元。人生一定很美好（笑）。」