NBA》網路開砲批他軟弱 杜蘭特嗆麥考倫「卑鄙小人」

2018/07/26 11:06

時常與人起爭執的杜蘭特。（資料照，歐新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士球星杜蘭特（Kevin Durant）又再次在網路上與人起口角，這次的對象是拓荒者後衛麥考倫（C.J. McCollum）。

曾得過最佳進步獎的麥考倫。（資料照，美聯社）

事件起因於日前杜蘭特上麥考倫主持的廣播節目。在節目中麥考倫表達他對於前陣子「表弟」卡森斯低薪加盟勇士和杜蘭特兩年前轉隊勇士的看法，而引來杜蘭特一陣訕笑。

麥考倫在節目中表示，對於卡森斯加入勇士的行為比杜蘭特轉隊感到更「生氣」。杜蘭特回應道：「你幹嘛對這件事生氣？」麥考倫回答：「兄弟，我在西部，而且我被你們勇士淘汰好多次。我們原先有可能爭奪總冠軍的，所以我才會對卡森斯感到生氣。」結果杜蘭特馬上嘲笑道：「你們不可能得到總冠軍的，讓我們誠實一點。」

一位叫做Big Cat的網友路見不平，在推特上問麥考倫是否能夠開罵杜蘭特，麥考倫於是寫道：

「我想不應該用太難聽的字眼罵他..他知道他的決定（轉勇士）很軟弱但我尊重他。就像是被你原先應該與兄弟一起擊敗的對手狠狠痛扁，結果兩個月後馬上加入痛扁你的對手並遺忘自己的兄弟。」

杜蘭特馬上回嘴：「所以你覺得我很無恥，CJ？我才剛上你的廣播節目。你真的是個暗箭傷人的卑鄙小人（Snakes in the grass）。」

相關關鍵字： NBA

新聞送上來！ 快加入APP、LINE好友

iOS

Android

APP下載

LINE好友

已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。

相關新聞

推薦新聞
熱門新聞
自由時報體育頻道
電腦版 / 手機版
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2018 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.