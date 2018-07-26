NBA》網路開砲批他軟弱 杜蘭特嗆麥考倫「卑鄙小人」

時常與人起爭執的杜蘭特。（資料照，歐新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士球星杜蘭特（Kevin Durant）又再次在網路上與人起口角，這次的對象是拓荒者後衛麥考倫（C.J. McCollum）。

曾得過最佳進步獎的麥考倫。（資料照，美聯社）

事件起因於日前杜蘭特上麥考倫主持的廣播節目。在節目中麥考倫表達他對於前陣子「表弟」卡森斯低薪加盟勇士和杜蘭特兩年前轉隊勇士的看法，而引來杜蘭特一陣訕笑。

麥考倫在節目中表示，對於卡森斯加入勇士的行為比杜蘭特轉隊感到更「生氣」。杜蘭特回應道：「你幹嘛對這件事生氣？」麥考倫回答：「兄弟，我在西部，而且我被你們勇士淘汰好多次。我們原先有可能爭奪總冠軍的，所以我才會對卡森斯感到生氣。」結果杜蘭特馬上嘲笑道：「你們不可能得到總冠軍的，讓我們誠實一點。」

一位叫做Big Cat的網友路見不平，在推特上問麥考倫是否能夠開罵杜蘭特，麥考倫於是寫道：

「我想不應該用太難聽的字眼罵他..他知道他的決定（轉勇士）很軟弱但我尊重他。就像是被你原先應該與兄弟一起擊敗的對手狠狠痛扁，結果兩個月後馬上加入痛扁你的對手並遺忘自己的兄弟。」

I still think the b word is harsh and shouldn’t be used. . He know that decision was soft but I respect it. It’s like getting jumped with ur brothers by a gang you should’ve beat then joining the gang that jumped u and ur brothers 2 months later & forgetting about your bros https://t.co/BFGqQy1lwR

杜蘭特馬上回嘴：「所以你覺得我很無恥，CJ？我才剛上你的廣播節目。你真的是個暗箭傷人的卑鄙小人（Snakes in the grass）。」

So,I would get into a gang fight, lose, plot on my brother for 2 months in our home and then go get the gang we lost to and beat him up? U think that low of me CJ? I just did your fuckin podcast. Snakes in the grass boy I tell ya