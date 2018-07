NBA》再添生力軍 勇士簽下太陽前鋒豪斯

豪斯。(資料照,USA TODAY Sports)

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕勇士今日宣布將簽下太陽前鋒豪斯(Danuel House),為一年非保障訓練營合約。

The Golden State Warriors are signing forward Danuel House to a one-year deal, league sources tell Yahoo. House played 23 games for the Suns last season.