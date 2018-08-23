NBA》當家射手談退休 瑞迪克：在七六人結束生涯意義非凡

瑞迪克。（擷取自clutchpoints）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕近日七六人「帥哥射手」瑞迪克（J.J. Redick）在受訪時被問及何時會有退休的計劃，瑞迪克則回應，現階段還沒有這個打算，「但是未來若能在七六人結束職業生涯，對我來說絕對非常特別。」

去年瑞迪克與七六人簽下1年2300萬美元的合約，上月初他決定與球隊再續前緣，外傳他選擇降薪續約，瑞迪克在受訪時坦言，自己在加入球隊之初，並沒有預料七六人的戰績會這麼好，話鋒一轉，他被媒體問及，職業生涯已經邁入第14個年頭，未來是否會有退休的打算，瑞迪克則回應，他還想在NBA打3-5年，因此目前沒有這個規劃，「要是有機會能在七六人結束職業生涯，對我來說絕對非常特別。」

瑞迪克於2006年以首輪第11順位被魔術隊選中，去年他在例行賽共先發出賽70場，場均能繳出17.1分，在七六人打入季後賽後，10場的比賽場均為18.2分。

JJ Redick on @PardonMyTake says that he did not expect the Sixers to be that good last year and is almost cautious in thinking about this season. JJ says so much untapped potential still. He also said it “would make sense” for him to finish his career in Philly.