NBA》當家射手談退休 瑞迪克：在七六人結束生涯意義非凡

2018/08/23 12:29

瑞迪克。（擷取自clutchpoints）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕近日七六人「帥哥射手」瑞迪克（J.J. Redick）在受訪時被問及何時會有退休的計劃，瑞迪克則回應，現階段還沒有這個打算，「但是未來若能在七六人結束職業生涯，對我來說絕對非常特別。」

去年瑞迪克與七六人簽下1年2300萬美元的合約，上月初他決定與球隊再續前緣，外傳他選擇降薪續約，瑞迪克在受訪時坦言，自己在加入球隊之初，並沒有預料七六人的戰績會這麼好，話鋒一轉，他被媒體問及，職業生涯已經邁入第14個年頭，未來是否會有退休的打算，瑞迪克則回應，他還想在NBA打3-5年，因此目前沒有這個規劃，「要是有機會能在七六人結束職業生涯，對我來說絕對非常特別。」

瑞迪克於2006年以首輪第11順位被魔術隊選中，去年他在例行賽共先發出賽70場，場均能繳出17.1分，在七六人打入季後賽後，10場的比賽場均為18.2分。

