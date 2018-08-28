NBA》吉諾比利宣告退休 馬刺依鄧肯模式支付剩餘薪水

2018/08/28 13:44

吉諾比利宣告退休。（法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕馬刺「阿根廷刺客」吉諾比利（Manu Ginobili）在推特上宣布退休，據《ESPN》報導，馬刺決定將繼續支付吉諾比利剩餘的薪水。

去年夏天，吉諾比利與馬刺簽下2年500萬美金的合約，如今吉諾比利還有1年的合約未完，據《ESPN》記者Bobby Marks報導，「馬刺決定遵循2016年鄧肯（Tim Duncan）的退休模式，吉諾比利退休後，仍會支付剩餘250萬美金的薪水。」

吉諾比利於1999年次輪57順位被馬刺隊選中，他與鄧肯、「法國小跑車」帕克（Tony Parker）被封為「GDP時代」，如今帕克季外轉至黃蜂，鄧肯、吉諾比利先後決定退休，馬刺「GDP時代」也確定落幕。

相關關鍵字： NBA 籃球 馬刺 吉諾比利

新聞送上來！ 快加入APP、LINE好友

iOS

Android

APP下載

LINE好友

已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。

相關新聞

推薦新聞
熱門新聞
自由時報體育頻道
電腦版 / 手機版
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2018 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.