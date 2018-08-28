NBA》吉諾比利宣告退休 馬刺依鄧肯模式支付剩餘薪水

吉諾比利宣告退休。（法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕馬刺「阿根廷刺客」吉諾比利（Manu Ginobili）在推特上宣布退休，據《ESPN》報導，馬刺決定將繼續支付吉諾比利剩餘的薪水。

去年夏天，吉諾比利與馬刺簽下2年500萬美金的合約，如今吉諾比利還有1年的合約未完，據《ESPN》記者Bobby Marks報導，「馬刺決定遵循2016年鄧肯（Tim Duncan）的退休模式，吉諾比利退休後，仍會支付剩餘250萬美金的薪水。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

吉諾比利於1999年次輪57順位被馬刺隊選中，他與鄧肯、「法國小跑車」帕克（Tony Parker）被封為「GDP時代」，如今帕克季外轉至黃蜂，鄧肯、吉諾比利先後決定退休，馬刺「GDP時代」也確定落幕。

Like Tim Duncan in 2016, San Antonio will place the contract of Manu Ginobili on waivers despite the guard announcing his retirement. The Spurs will incur a $2.5M cap hit and now have 13 guaranteed contracts. Ginobili has earned $130M since entering the league in 2002.