NBA》參觀勇士新主場 KD：想像在這裡飆分

2018/11/10 12:56

杜蘭特應邀參觀勇士新主場。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士今天賽程輪空，球星「KD」杜蘭特（Kevin Durant）應邀到球隊新主場參觀，受訪時對於季後是否續留勇士的提問，並未正面回應。

杜蘭特去年以2年合約續留勇士，今年季後有權跳脫合約，外界認為杜蘭特很可能動用球員選項，在季後投身自由市場試水溫，下季是否續披勇士球衣，成為未知數。

今天趁賽程輪空，勇士球團「公開」招募杜蘭特，邀請他參觀正在興建中、將於下季啟用的全新主場館，杜蘭特應邀出席，跟著贊助商和媒體，進行將近40分鐘的場館導覽。

隨行記者指出，勇士正在趕工搭建場館，下季將告別用了47年的甲骨文球場，搬到Chase Center這座全新主場，過去這幾個月以來，已有數名勇士球員來參觀過新主場，但杜蘭特是全隊第一位，真正踏上球場地板的球員。

杜蘭特受訪時表示，自己的想像力正隨著各種可能性恣意運轉，當他踏上球場地板，杜蘭特邊走邊說：「我正在想著，球員會在這裡砍進很多分數，球迷們會喜歡這裡的。」

記者提問這番言論是否代表，杜蘭特已經承諾續留勇士，把這裡看作是未來的新主場，但被杜蘭特一笑置之，並未作出正面回應。

