NBA》「厄文暴怒球」找到了！ 金塊球迷親自回贈穆雷

穆雷日前對塞爾提克轟下生涯新高48分。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕金塊J.穆雷（Jamal Murray）日前單場轟下生涯新高48分，卻因違反聯盟潛規則惹怒對手，賽後塞爾提克球星厄文（Kyrie Irving）氣得把球丟上觀眾席，球最後被一位金塊小球迷拿到，今天主場賽前回贈給J.穆雷。

上役對塞爾提克的比賽，J.穆雷在主場轟下生涯新高48分，球隊在比賽尾聲已獲雙位數領先篤定贏球，J.穆雷卻在終場前一秒嘗試外線出手，被認為違反聯盟潛規則，厄文賽後相當不滿，滿腔憤怒把球扔上觀眾席，J.穆雷賽後道歉，而厄文則收到聯盟罰單。

今天金塊主場對籃網賽前，一位名叫Park的金塊小球迷來到場邊，因為他拿到了厄文當時丟上觀眾席的球，親自拿著球送給J.穆雷，兩人相見歡並留下合照，而Peter也得到了J.穆雷回贈的球鞋。

Kyrie flings ball into the crowd after Murray attempts to score 50. Probably not the best way to handle things BUT it's definitely the most entertaining.



（via @NBCSCeltics）pic.twitter.com/OTeZZR6rpL