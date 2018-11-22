NBA》林書豪成老鷹唯一亮點 美網友紛紛跪求交易（影音）

林書豪攻下全隊最高26分。（法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕今天老鷹對陣暴龍的比賽，台裔控衛林書豪手感火燙，上場26分鐘就高效率斬獲個人本季新高26分，但老鷹全隊最後仍以108：124慘敗暴龍，吞下9連敗。

林書豪今天仍以替補出發，全場13投11中，包括三分球5投4中，另有1籃板1助攻1抄截的數據，賽後主跑老鷹新聞的美媒《The Atheletic》記者Chris Kirschner在推特感嘆，「林書豪完全是老鷹全隊今天的唯一亮點。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

Jeremy Lin is the only bright spot for the Hawks tonight. Tied his season high of 23 points. 10-of 12 from the floor — Chris Kirschner （@ChrisKirschner） 2018年11月22日

《運動畫刊》記者Robin Lundberg也說，很開心看到林書豪從膝傷手術後回歸，他不停在撕毀對方防線。底下美國網友紛紛留言：「他實在值得一個先發席次。」、「交易他來湖人吧」、「他現在交易價值高」。

Great to see Jeremy Lin bounce back from that knee injury. He has been tearing it up. — Robin Lundberg （@robinlundberg） 2018年11月22日

林書豪本場比賽精華：