MLB》曾與王建民一同競爭40人名單 基伊宣佈退休

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕征戰大聯盟8年，曾效力大都會隊、皇家隊、遊騎兵隊、雙城隊、中日龍隊，在大聯盟生涯留下51勝的投手基伊（Dillon Gee），在自己的《Instagram》上宣佈退休。
他在自己的社群軟體上寫道：「感謝這個偉大的比賽，我把我的一切都給了棒球，是時候起身前往下一步了，我很幸運能有機會擁有大聯盟的生涯。感謝每個在生涯當中協助我的人，感謝家人給我機會讓我去追尋我的夢。」基伊也在文中感謝他的老婆以及他曾效力過的球隊。
基伊生涯初登板是在2010年的大都會隊，他在2013年於大都會隊投出他的生涯年，當年他初賽32場都是先發，拿下12勝11敗，防禦率3.62，WAR1.9（綜合貢獻值）的成績，他在2015年離開大都會隊，更曾在2016年與王建民一同競爭皇家隊40人名單的位置，2017年他曾待過遊騎兵隊以及雙城隊，並在2018年與日職中日龍隊簽約，並在今天選擇退休。
基伊生涯在大聯盟累積853.2局，拿下51勝48敗，防禦率4.09的成績，生涯出賽165場比賽有128場先發，曾經完投過3次，送出619次三振。
Thank you to this great game! I gave it everything I had and now it’s time to move on. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity for my career! Thank you to everyone who has supported me through all of this. Thank you to my parents who gave me every opportunity to follow this dream. My wife @kgee6, no words can describe my gratitude. You are our rock. You have always been my #1 fan and I am so lucky for you and our beautiful kids! Thank you @mets @kcroyals @rangers @twins and #chunichidragons @dragonsofficial for giving me a chance. Thank you to the best agent in the world Byan Cahill @SSG_Baseball! Thank you to the game for the places I’ve been and the friendships I’ve gained over the past 11 years!!
