NBA》美麗的錯誤！ 表弟用「頭」助攻K湯（影音）

2019/02/11 12:56

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士今在主場險勝熱火，首節曾發生一個有趣play，「表弟」卡森斯（DeMarcus Cousins）一次搭配失敗，意外「助攻」隊友K.湯普森（Klay Thompson）跳投得分。

此役開賽3分多鐘，勇士暫時1分落後，K.湯普森在左側接獲卡森斯傳球，在罰球線附近吸引對手防守，隨即將球傳回給卡森斯，但卡森斯跑動時並沒有看球，K.湯普森傳出的球直接打在卡森斯頭上。

卡森斯急忙轉身找球，K.湯普森機靈搶先追到球，中距離跳投出手命中，幫助勇士取得超前，卡森斯轉身回防時，高舉右手指天，彷彿計劃得手。卡森斯這顆意外的「頭部助攻」隨即在推特瘋傳，多位網友疾呼卡森斯這球該算助攻，但聯盟官方紀錄僅給K.湯普森跳投得分。

