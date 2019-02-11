NBA》美麗的錯誤！ 表弟用「頭」助攻K湯（影音）

-Klay just tried to throw a pass to Boogie on the P&R.— Logan Murdock （@loganmmurdock） 2019年2月11日
-Ball bounced off Cousins’ head back to Klay for an in-rhythm jumper.
-DeMarcus then put one finger to the sky on the way back down the floor like it was planned. pic.twitter.com/da3id2QXgd
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士今在主場險勝熱火，首節曾發生一個有趣play，「表弟」卡森斯（DeMarcus Cousins）一次搭配失敗，意外「助攻」隊友K.湯普森（Klay Thompson）跳投得分。
此役開賽3分多鐘，勇士暫時1分落後，K.湯普森在左側接獲卡森斯傳球，在罰球線附近吸引對手防守，隨即將球傳回給卡森斯，但卡森斯跑動時並沒有看球，K.湯普森傳出的球直接打在卡森斯頭上。
卡森斯急忙轉身找球，K.湯普森機靈搶先追到球，中距離跳投出手命中，幫助勇士取得超前，卡森斯轉身回防時，高舉右手指天，彷彿計劃得手。卡森斯這顆意外的「頭部助攻」隨即在推特瘋傳，多位網友疾呼卡森斯這球該算助攻，但聯盟官方紀錄僅給K.湯普森跳投得分。
Off the dome dime pic.twitter.com/bFSQKInnEM— Warriors on NBCS （@NBCSWarriors） 2019年2月11日
