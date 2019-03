韓職》史上最離奇調度！打者剛上打擊區被投手代打（影音）

Petty Interesting: Up 13-7 in the 9th w/ 2 outs & man @ 1B, Hanwha decided to change pitchers.



Then KIA's Hwang Dae-in was to bat, until manager Kim Ki-tae called for a pinch hitter.



Who'd Kim call?



He called for pitcher Moon Kyung-chan to pinch-hitpic.twitter.com/LZ5sZ5cEvC