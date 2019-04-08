MLB》不想再當失業仔 凱可降價求工作

凱可。（資料照，今日美國）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕根據知名記者羅森索（Ken Rosenthal）透露，遲遲沒有球隊要簽的2015年美聯塞揚獎得主凱可（Dallas Keuchel），已經降低了他原先希望得到的報價。
拒絕了太空人1790萬美元合格報價的凱可，在進入自由市場初期希望能夠拿到一份總值超過1.5億美元的合約。不過最新消息透露他願意接受拿到金額較合格報價高的一年合約，或是較為低薪的複數年合約。上週末教士與凱可有進行接觸，不過並沒有達成共識。目前凱可依然進行著每五天投95球的模擬比賽訓練
請繼續往下閱讀...
"The longer Keuchel waits, the more he will sacrifice in a prorated deal and the longer it will take him to prepare." @Ken_Rosenthal gives us updates on Dallas Keuchel and some of the biggest storylines in Major League Baseball for this week's Full Count. pic.twitter.com/CNzYRMS7XC— FOX Sports: MLB （@MLBONFOX） 2019年4月6日
凱可去年投超過200局，拿下12勝，自責分率3.74。除了凱可要價過高以外，因為他曾拒絕母隊提出的合格報價，使其它球隊在簽下凱可時需要提供太空人選秀權，也是造成他目前遲遲未能找到工作的原因。
還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共9萬個中獎機會等著你：
iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore
Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay