MLB》不想再當失業仔 凱可降價求工作

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕根據知名記者羅森索（Ken Rosenthal）透露，遲遲沒有球隊要簽的2015年美聯塞揚獎得主凱可（Dallas Keuchel），已經降低了他原先希望得到的報價。

拒絕了太空人1790萬美元合格報價的凱可，在進入自由市場初期希望能夠拿到一份總值超過1.5億美元的合約。不過最新消息透露他願意接受拿到金額較合格報價高的一年合約，或是較為低薪的複數年合約。上週末教士與凱可有進行接觸，不過並沒有達成共識。目前凱可依然進行著每五天投95球的模擬比賽訓練

"The longer Keuchel waits, the more he will sacrifice in a prorated deal and the longer it will take him to prepare." @Ken_Rosenthal gives us updates on Dallas Keuchel and some of the biggest storylines in Major League Baseball for this week's Full Count. pic.twitter.com/CNzYRMS7XC