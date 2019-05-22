MLB》史上最恐怖新秀 勇士小將生涯前12戰破紀錄（影音）

2019/05/22 09:06

索洛卡。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士投手索洛卡（Mike Soroka）昨對巨人先發，投出生涯新高的8局，並締造大聯盟21歲以下新秀史上最狂紀錄，生涯前12場出賽防禦率僅1.92，超越當年「D-Train」威力斯（Dontrelle Willis）、以及水手「國王」赫南德茲（Felix Hernandez）。

年僅21歲的索洛卡在去年5月登上大聯盟，先發5場拿下2勝1敗，防禦率3.51，今年他在4月中被拉上來，球迷以為他可能繳出跟去年差不多的成績，想不到一個月來索洛卡大爆發，先發7場投44.2局，自責分5分，防禦率僅1.01。

這也讓他生涯前12場比賽的防禦率僅1.92，創下自1913年計算自責失分以來，21歲以下投手最低防禦率紀錄，超越「D-Train」威力斯（Dontrelle Willis）在2003年的1.98、以及水手隊赫南德茲的2.67，而且索洛卡這12場全是先發，也讓他頓時成為國聯新人王甚至塞揚獎有力人選。

