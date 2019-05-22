MLB》史上最恐怖新秀 勇士小將生涯前12戰破紀錄（影音）

索洛卡。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士投手索洛卡（Mike Soroka）昨對巨人先發，投出生涯新高的8局，並締造大聯盟21歲以下新秀史上最狂紀錄，生涯前12場出賽防禦率僅1.92，超越當年「D-Train」威力斯（Dontrelle Willis）、以及水手「國王」赫南德茲（Felix Hernandez）。

Since 1913, among pitchers who started their first 12 career MLB games and were 21 or under for all 12, none posted a better ERA than Mike Soroka's current career mark of 1.92 pic.twitter.com/9PX2Qh0g43