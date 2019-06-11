NBA》KD得了「籃球員絕症」！ 柯瑞得知後激動哭了

柯瑞。（法新社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕勇士今在客場1分險勝暴龍，得以在總冠軍賽續命，然而比賽中杜蘭特（Kevin Durant）阿基里斯腱受傷，美媒爆當家一哥柯瑞（Stephen Curry）賽後得知消息，激動地哭了。
勇士總管邁爾斯（Bob Myers）在賽後記者會上哽咽宣布，「KD受傷的部位是阿基里斯腱」，在這部位受傷幾乎是籃球員的絕症，《ESPN》記者Rachel Nichols透露，她當時把勇士總管這段影片拿給在休息室的柯瑞看，柯瑞看一看也跟著激動落淚，並前去找總管，之後兩人抱在一起。
Warriors GM Bob Myers in tears explaining that Kevin Durant has an Achilles injury and will get an MRI tomorrow. I showed Steph Curry this video in the locker room - he began tearing up as well, went to find Bob, then hugged him. pic.twitter.com/kklInlOmEP— Rachel Nichols （@Rachel__Nichols） 11 June 2019
在杜蘭特受傷當下，柯瑞一路尾隨、陪伴他回到休息室，賽後被問到為什麼要這麼做，柯瑞說：「有時候你就是跟著你的心走，我也不知道我在想什麼，但有時你還來不及做決定，你的身體已經反應了。」
Andre Iguodala and Stephen Curry join Kevin Durant as he heads back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/N1tkWNbzx2— Def Pen Hoops （@DefPenHoops） 11 June 2019