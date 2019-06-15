MLB》洋基「怪力男」最後暖機 復健賽4戰狂掃5轟（影音）

2019/06/15 10:33

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕洋基「怪力男」史坦頓（Giancarlo Stanton）回歸最後暖機，今在3A出賽扛出三分彈，復健賽4戰轟5發全壘打，最快下週對光芒系列賽就會重返大聯盟，同場先發的「法官」賈吉（Aaron Judge）單場4支0苦吞3K。

史坦頓開季只打3場，就因左臂肱二頭肌拉傷進入傷兵名單，隨後再傳出左肩發炎，上月底在1A展開首場復健賽雖有1轟，但因左小腿緊繃被迫再度停機，本週到1A再啟復健賽，出賽2場都有全壘打，7打數累積3轟4打點。

史坦頓今至3A報到，進入最後調整階段，因腹斜肌拉傷停機近2個月的賈吉，也在同天抵達，兩人在3A同場亮相，擔任先發前兩棒，史坦頓在第2打席扛出三分砲，是本季在小聯盟4戰第5轟，場場炸裂。

