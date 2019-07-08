NBA》P.喬治發文感謝粉絲 隔空對魏斯布魯克喊話？

（左起）P.喬治與魏斯布魯克。（資料照，美聯社）
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕與雷納德（Kawhi Leonard）攜手轉戰快艇的P.喬治（Paul George），即將離開待了兩個賽季的雷霆，對此他也特地在上IG帳號上感謝奧克拉荷馬一直以來的支持。
「謝謝奧克拉荷馬給我過去這麼棒的兩年，自從我加入的那一刻起你們就把我當作是一份子，感謝那些在我與我的家人需要幫助的時候照顧我們的朋友......」最後他也特別提及了自己的前隊友魏斯布魯克（Russell Westbrook）並說道：「你知道的魏斯布魯克！愛你兄弟！」
P.喬治上個賽季在雷霆有平均28分8.2籃板4.1助攻的表現，去年球季結束後就向球迷保證會留在雷霆，而今年夏天則選擇離開雷霆加入快艇。毫無疑問的，在P.喬治的一字一句裡都表達著對奧克拉荷馬的感謝與愛。
Thank you Oklahoma for 2 great years, you took me in as one of your own from the day I touched down. Thank you to the fans who make representing those 3 letters mean something. Thank you to Sam and Clay for being the best management a franchise and player could ask for. Thank you to the friends within the organization that took care of my family and I whenever we needed help. The picture shown is a bond that can’t be broken I truly loved and enjoyed the race from start to finish. Thank you OKLAHOMA! You already know what it is @russwest44! Love brodie!