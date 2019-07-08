晴時多雲

NBA》P.喬治發文感謝粉絲 隔空對魏斯布魯克喊話？

2019/07/08 10:41

（左起）P.喬治與魏斯布魯克。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕與雷納德（Kawhi Leonard）攜手轉戰快艇的P.喬治（Paul George），即將離開待了兩個賽季的雷霆，對此他也特地在上IG帳號上感謝奧克拉荷馬一直以來的支持。

「謝謝奧克拉荷馬給我過去這麼棒的兩年，自從我加入的那一刻起你們就把我當作是一份子，感謝那些在我與我的家人需要幫助的時候照顧我們的朋友......」最後他也特別提及了自己的前隊友魏斯布魯克（Russell Westbrook）並說道：「你知道的魏斯布魯克！愛你兄弟

P.喬治上個賽季在雷霆有平均28分8.2籃板4.1助攻的表現，去年球季結束後就向球迷保證會留在雷霆，而今年夏天則選擇離開雷霆加入快艇。毫無疑問的，在P.喬治的一字一句裡都表達著對奧克拉荷馬的感謝與愛。

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。

相關新聞

推薦新聞
熱門新聞
自由時報體育頻道
電腦版 / 手機版
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2019 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.