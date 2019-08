NBA》專家預測勇士王朝已玩完 K湯回應：無知

K.湯普森。(美聯社)

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕隨著杜蘭特轉戰籃網、K.湯普森因為十字韌帶ACL撕裂傷、新賽季將缺席一大半,要到明星賽前後才能歸隊,有許多專家便預測,勇士王朝已然結束,不過K湯今天在ESPN節目直言,這些人言之過早,而且有點無知。

Klay Thompson on those who say the Warriors' dynasty is over: "To say the dynasty is over is a little ignorant because I'm going to come back better and even more athletic. It would not be smart to count the Dubs out." pic.twitter.com/BVshD0xzR2