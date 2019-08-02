MLB》從大魯閣投到大聯盟 路人飆154公里被運動家簽下（影音）

佩特森與運動家隊簽約。（取自IG）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕一位名叫佩特森（Nathan Patterson）的23歲棒球迷，在上個月到洛磯主場庫爾斯球場看球時，順道參加飆速挑戰賽試手感，結果他最快竟然投到96英哩（約154公里），今天他在IG上PO出與運動家隊簽約的照片，成為魔球團隊的一員。

美國大聯盟球場中附設各種體感設施，大聯盟《CUT 4》專欄報導，一名年輕球迷佩特森與哥哥在7月16日去看洛磯比賽時，就在附設的打擊練習場參加飆速比賽，回來後哥哥在推特上PO出這段影片，寫下：「我弟弟丟到了96英哩！MLB快點來簽下他」，短短幾天已經超過20萬人觀看。

Guys, we were just chillin at a @rockies baseball game, and my brother decided to step into a speed pitch challenge...he hit 96 mph @MLB Let’s get him signed! pic.twitter.com/g0fKrvUxzt