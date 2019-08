MLB》金鶯外野手撲接不成被打臉 網友：我笑了10分鐘（影音）

史都華撲接失敗。(美聯社)

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕金鶯主場對洋基之戰,金鶯外野手史都華(DJ Stewart)上演一記驚人守備,在4局下準備撲接,結果球沒接成,還不偏不倚打中他的太陽穴,隨後史都華被迫退場治療,目前傷勢不明。

There was like a full 45 seconds of the crowd going “OHHHH,” and “OOOOH” and “AHHHHHHH” after this play. Emotions appeared to go from angry to confused to even more confused to concerned back to confused. https://t.co/vmzoh6JQW4