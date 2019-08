MLB》「巨怪」後最老達陣！ 韋蘭德連6戰飆雙位數三振（影音）

Justin Verlander's last 6 starts:

Vs. TEX: 6 innings, 12 strikeouts

Vs. OAK: 6 innings, 11 strikeouts

@ CLE: 7 innings, 13 strikeouts

Vs. SEA: 6 innings, 10 strikeouts

@ BAL: 5 innings, 11 strikeouts

Tonight @ OAK: 7 innings, 11 strikeoutspic.twitter.com/gVIJ1PTmke