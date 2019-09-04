晴時多雲

MLB》卡拉斯科飆K做公益 協助孩童癌症研究

2019/09/04 08:57

卡拉斯科發起公益活動，協助孩童癌症研究。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕印地安人投手卡拉斯科（Carlos Carrasco）季中暫別棒球，全力治療白血病，前天是相隔3個多月重返大聯盟，他在今天發起公益活動，每投出1次三振，就捐200美元協助孩童癌症研究。

卡拉斯科用自己的綽號Cookie為名，發起協助孩童癌症研究的公益計畫，宣布從9月開始，自己每投出1次三振，就會捐出200美元協助孩童癌症研究，他在影片中說道：「我有癌症、但癌症無法擁有我，我想提醒家人們，永遠都有希望。」

多名隊友都加入響應，包括：美聯三振榜第3的畢伯（Shane Bieber）每飆1K就捐100美元、山塔納（Carlos Santana）每次開轟都會捐款，而明星游擊手林多（Francisco Lindor）則是球隊每贏一場、就捐1000美元等。

