NBA》轉隊首秀就碰老東家 七六人中鋒坦言感覺很「奇怪」

哈佛德。（資料照，USA TODAY Sports）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕5屆全明星中鋒哈佛德（Al Horford）今夏以4年1.09億美元的合約加盟七六人隊，巧合的是，他的賽季首戰對手即是前東家塞爾提克隊，他坦言這感覺相當「奇怪」。

哈佛德今夏告別待了3個賽季的塞爾提克隊轉戰七六人隊，這是他職業生涯第2次轉隊，上回則是發生在2016年，當時他離開了生涯發跡地亞特蘭大老鷹隊。

請繼續往下閱讀...

哈佛德將在台灣時間週三主場迎戰老東家，他表示，「面對我以前球隊，這讓我感覺很奇怪，這大概是年度最佳場景，我們會盡全力去比賽，這不僅是一場比賽，而是一場重大比賽。」

哈佛德在波士頓3個賽季留下場均13.5分、7籃板及4.6助攻。有他在的這3季，球隊皆有晉級季後賽，還兩度殺到東區決賽。

#Sixer Al Horford on playing @celtics in the opener: "It's going to be weird for me, different facing my former team. It's probably as good as a scenario as it can be. First game of the year we'll do it. Yeah. It's definitely going to be different. It's not just another game...