NBA》加州大火肆虐 詹皇竟然也是受害者！

湖人球星「詹皇」詹姆斯。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕加州野火持續蔓延，影響眾多當地居民撤離自己的家園，其中湖人當家球星「詹皇」詹姆斯（LeBron James）也是受害者。

Footage from motorists traveling down 405 Freeway shows fire that erupted on hillside near Getty Center museum in Southern California. https://t.co/6ivdt5T21Z pic.twitter.com/ZCUhsWcG3I — ABC News （@ABC） 2019年10月28日

洛杉磯405號州際公路西側近日在日落大道以北和蓋蒂中心附近發生熊熊大火，當地發出強制疏散命令，大約3300戶居民受到影響。洛杉磯當地消防局表示，「由於受到強烈風勢影響，大火蔓延得很快，目前大約有500名消防員正在撲滅中。」

巧合的是，強勢撤離的地區中，涵蓋布蘭特伍德區（Brentwood），詹姆斯去年才在此區買下了新房，他也在推特上表示這場大火不是開玩笑的，現在正帶著一家大小撤離當中。

Man these LA aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! — LeBron James （@KingJames） 2019年10月28日

詹姆斯也在推特提到，他已經找到了住宿的地方，並祈禱可能受到這場大火侵襲的家庭一切平安。

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James （@KingJames） 2019年10月28日

I for all the families in the area that could be affected by these now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James （@KingJames） 2019年10月28日

