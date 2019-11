NBA》紫金軍團拉警報 防守大將缺陣1至2週

湖人防守大將A.布萊德利(右)。(資料照,美聯社)

〔體育中心/綜合報導〕湖人目前打出9勝2敗的戰績高居西部龍頭,團隊近況正火熱,今日湖人陣中卻傳出傷兵的消息,防守大將A.布萊德利(Avery Bradley)因右腿骨折將缺陣1至2週,之後球團會再次評估A.布萊德利的傷勢。

Lakers say that Avery Bradley has a hairline fracture in a non-weight bearing bone of his right leg (on the fibular head). He will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks, and further medical updates will be provided at that time. The injury was discovered with a MRI yesterday.