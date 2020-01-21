晴時多雲

MLB》再酸太空人作弊 史卓曼嗆：這群人現在都很安靜

2020/01/21 11:13

史卓曼。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕太空人作弊案持續延燒，大都會投手史卓曼（Marcus Stroman）又在推特上發文開嗆，這群人破壞比賽的公正性，還酸他們以往講話很大聲，「現在他們都非常安靜」。

史卓曼在推特上轉發2017年面對太空人的影片，可清楚聽見敲擊垃圾桶的聲音，他寫道，「我記得當時這些傢伙都能打中自己很犀利的投球，X的現在我知道了。把我們的暗號同步傳遞給打者，破壞比賽的公正性。這群人之前在媒體和社群媒體前很大聲，現在他們都安靜了。」；亞契（Chris Archer）也分享史卓曼的文章，並寫著，「真的是完全沉默。」

有網友認為2020年一開始會是觸身球大戰，來報復太空人，但史卓曼則回應，「千萬別這樣，我永遠不會做這事。現在就是讓事情過去，絕對不能因此傷害別人，至少我不會這樣。」

根據大聯盟的調查報告，證實太空人隊在2017年利用電子設備偷暗號作弊，開罰500萬美元，太空人總教練辛奇（AJ Hinch）、總管魯諾（Jeff Luhnow）都遭停職一年，並都被球團開除。紅襪總教練柯拉（Alex Cora）、大都會教頭（Carlos Beltran）都涉及太空人作弊案，皆辭去總教練職位。

