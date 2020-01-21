MLB》再酸太空人作弊 史卓曼嗆：這群人現在都很安靜

史卓曼。（資料照，美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕太空人作弊案持續延燒，大都會投手史卓曼（Marcus Stroman）又在推特上發文開嗆，這群人破壞比賽的公正性，還酸他們以往講話很大聲，「現在他們都非常安靜」。

史卓曼在推特上轉發2017年面對太空人的影片，可清楚聽見敲擊垃圾桶的聲音，他寫道，「我記得當時這些傢伙都能打中自己很犀利的投球，X的現在我知道了。把我們的暗號同步傳遞給打者，破壞比賽的公正性。這群人之前在媒體和社群媒體前很大聲，現在他們都安靜了。」；亞契（Chris Archer）也分享史卓曼的文章，並寫著，「真的是完全沉默。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

有網友認為2020年一開始會是觸身球大戰，來報復太空人，但史卓曼則回應，「千萬別這樣，我永遠不會做這事。現在就是讓事情過去，絕對不能因此傷害別人，至少我不會這樣。」

根據大聯盟的調查報告，證實太空人隊在2017年利用電子設備偷暗號作弊，開罰500萬美元，太空人總教練辛奇（AJ Hinch）、總管魯諾（Jeff Luhnow）都遭停職一年，並都被球團開除。紅襪總教練柯拉（Alex Cora）、大都會教頭（Carlos Beltran）都涉及太空人作弊案，皆辭去總教練職位。

Shit makes sense now. I remember wondering how these guys were laying off some of my nasty pitches. Relaying all my signs in live speed to the batter. Ruining the integrity of the game. These dudes were all about the camera and social media. Now, they’re all quiet! Lol https://t.co/DuknUCQaRb