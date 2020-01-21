晴時多雲

NBA》「大鬍子」17中1手感全失 求振作賽後主動加練（影音）

2020/01/21 13:37

火箭「大鬍子」哈登（右）今外線17投僅1中，追平個人單場最差紀錄。（今日美國）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕火箭「大鬍子」哈登（James Harden）今交手雷霆轟下全隊次高的29分，但他的三分球17投僅1中追平個人史上最差，而今天在結束與雷霆比賽後，力圖振作的哈登主動留下來加練，盼能重新找回好手感。

哈登近三戰61投僅20中，三分外線32投更僅有4中，今他在三分線外瘋狂出手17次，僅命中其中1球，靠著罰球拿下10分，全場得到29分、9籃板、6助攻、1抄截、1阻攻，球隊最終也不敵雷霆，苦吞4連敗。

《The A-Team on 790》電台記者Adam Clanton在推特上透露，在今天賽後哈登特別留下來額外加練外線跳投，看來火箭一哥是希望力求振作、盼望能找回好手感。

