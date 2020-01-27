晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月

NBA》感動！4隊用24秒進攻違例 致敬傳奇「24號」 布萊恩

2020/01/27 07:49

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕湖人傳奇球星布萊恩（Kobe Bryant）死訊震撼NBA，今天有多支球隊在賽前分別用「24秒進攻違例」，來致敬這位背號24號的湖人隊傳奇。

布萊恩今日於加州搭乘私人直升機時遇上墜機意外，機上包含機師共8名乘客全數罹難，這件事情震撼了整個體育圈，多位與布萊恩私交甚篤的名人與球星都為這名湖人隊傳奇致敬。

馬刺、暴龍以及鵜鶘和塞爾提克之戰，這四隊都不約而同地在比賽一開始時互相「24秒進攻違例」，來致敬這位曾穿著過24號的湖人隊傳奇球星。

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。

相關新聞

推薦新聞
熱門新聞
自由時報體育頻道
電腦版 / 手機版
版權所有 不得轉載 © 2020 The Liberty Times. All Rights Reserved.