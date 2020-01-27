NBA》感動！4隊用24秒進攻違例 致敬傳奇「24號」 布萊恩

Raptors and Spurs both took 24-second violations in honor of Kobe to start their game.— Bleacher Report （@BleacherReport） January 26, 2020
A “Kobe” chant broke out in the crowd. pic.twitter.com/mHDIcrAY7n
〔體育中心／綜合報導〕湖人傳奇球星布萊恩（Kobe Bryant）的死訊震撼NBA，今天有多支球隊在賽前分別用「24秒進攻違例」，來致敬這位背號24號的湖人隊傳奇。
布萊恩今日於加州搭乘私人直升機時遇上墜機意外，機上包含機師共8名乘客全數罹難，這件事情震撼了整個體育圈，多位與布萊恩私交甚篤的名人與球星都為這名湖人隊傳奇致敬。
馬刺、暴龍以及鵜鶘和塞爾提克之戰，這四隊都不約而同地在比賽一開始時互相「24秒進攻違例」，來致敬這位曾穿著過24號的湖人隊傳奇球星。
Both the Pelicans and Celtics took 24-second violations to start tonight's game to honor No. 24, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/8EOBQkB5zX— ESPN （@espn） January 26, 2020