NBA》白目！KD狂按別人女友照片讚 醋男火大開罵

杜蘭特。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕 因阿基里斯腱斷裂而休養中的籃網球星杜蘭特（Kevin Durant） ，最近又在推特與網友槓上，原因是他沒來由地對別人的女友照片全部按讚，讓該網友暴怒。

Why are you such a wierdo? You are too wealthy for this. You really went and followed my girl thats why she BLOCKED YOU wierdo @KDTrey5