NBA》白目！KD狂按別人女友照片讚 醋男火大開罵

2020/08/10 09:19

杜蘭特。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕 因阿基里斯腱斷裂而休養中的籃網球星杜蘭特（Kevin Durant） ，最近又在推特與網友槓上，原因是他沒來由地對別人的女友照片全部按讚，讓該網友暴怒。

一名叫「Zee」的男網友在推特上怒罵：「你這個怪胎為什麼要這樣？她已經封鎖你了，怪人。」 KD對此回應：「我的錯，我不小心按到追蹤而且按讚了她所有照片，我手機秀逗了。」

Zee再度回嗆：「你證明了我之前罵的所有事情都是對的，你真是個婊子。」KD回應：「笑死，你好像很享受這次經驗呢，你不會忘記這一天的。」

Zee最後說：「挑明說吧，每個人都在說『KD想把你女友耶』真的很好笑，他可能是唯一一個沒辦法隨便把走別人女友的NBA球星吧。」

