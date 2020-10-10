晴時多雲

進階查詢 ~
* 每次查詢區間最長為三個月
自由電子報
自由體育
體育首頁 棒球 籃球 競技 網球 足球 休閒 電競 實況 影音 專訪 粉絲團粉絲團
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
首頁 棒球 MLB

MLB》連2年關鍵戰役挨轟 洋基查普曼成史上首人

2020/10/10 11:36

洋基終結者查普曼遭擊出超前轟。（今日美國）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕美國聯盟分區系列賽第5戰殊死戰，洋基終結者查普曼（Aroldis Chapman）今天在第8局遭光芒布羅索（Mike Brosseau）擊出超前陽春砲，洋基最後以1：2輸球，無緣美國聯盟冠軍賽。查普曼成為史上首位在球隊季後賽面臨淘汰戰役時，連兩年都被敲超前轟的投手。

查普曼去年在美國聯盟冠軍賽第6戰面對太空人，遭被太空人艾圖維（José Altuve）擊出再見兩分砲，查普曼當時露出詭異笑容。

而洋基今面對光芒，查普曼在第7局提前登板，第8局遭布羅索纏鬥10顆球後，最後一顆100.2英哩的火球，仍被擊出超前陽春砲，再度導致球隊輸球。

根據大聯盟記者Sarah Lang指出，查普曼成為季後賽史上首位球隊面臨淘汰戰役時，連兩次在第8局之後被敲超前轟的投手。查普曼挨轟的這兩球，都讓球隊遭到淘汰。

洋基終結者查普曼遭擊出超前轟。（美聯社）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
推薦新聞
網友回應
已經加好友了，謝謝
歡迎加入【自由體育】
按個讚　心情好
已經按讚了，謝謝。