MLB》連2年關鍵戰役挨轟 洋基查普曼成史上首人

洋基終結者查普曼遭擊出超前轟。（今日美國）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕美國聯盟分區系列賽第5戰殊死戰，洋基終結者查普曼（Aroldis Chapman）今天在第8局遭光芒布羅索（Mike Brosseau）擊出超前陽春砲，洋基最後以1：2輸球，無緣美國聯盟冠軍賽。查普曼成為史上首位在球隊季後賽面臨淘汰戰役時，連兩年都被敲超前轟的投手。

查普曼去年在美國聯盟冠軍賽第6戰面對太空人，遭被太空人艾圖維（José Altuve）擊出再見兩分砲，查普曼當時露出詭異笑容。

而洋基今面對光芒，查普曼在第7局提前登板，第8局遭布羅索纏鬥10顆球後，最後一顆100.2英哩的火球，仍被擊出超前陽春砲，再度導致球隊輸球。

根據大聯盟記者Sarah Lang指出，查普曼成為季後賽史上首位球隊面臨淘汰戰役時，連兩次在第8局之後被敲超前轟的投手。查普曼挨轟的這兩球，都讓球隊遭到淘汰。

