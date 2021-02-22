晴時多雲

體育 籃球 NBA

NBA》百分百命中率締壯舉！ 騎士中鋒比肩多位傳奇名將

2021/02/22 17:20

騎士中鋒J.艾倫（左）。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕騎士今以101：117不敵雷霆，近期苦吞10連敗，但中鋒J.艾倫（Jarrett Allen）寫下一項罕見壯舉，成為史上第8位單場轟下至少25分、15籃板，且命中率保持百分百的球員，比肩多位傳奇名將。

J.艾倫此役出賽41分51秒，全場彈無虛發11投俱中、命中率百分百，繳出26分、17籃板、3阻攻的成績單，無奈依舊無法率領球隊挽回頹勢，騎士苦吞10連敗，逾半個月不知贏球滋味。

根據《NBA History》指出，J.艾倫單場進帳至少25分、15籃板，且投籃命中率依然是完美的百分百，成為史上第8位達成此壯舉的球員。

此外《NBA History》提到，前7位寫下紀錄的球員分別是貝拉米（Walt Bellamy）、「上古神獸」張伯倫（Wilt Chamberlain）、安賽爾德（Wes Unseld）、庫查克（Mitch Kupchak）、納特（Calvin Natt）、「木桶伯」穆湯波（Dikembe Mutombo）以及「魔獸」豪爾德（Dwight Howard）這些名將。

