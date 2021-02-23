晴時多雲

NBA》連2戰讓對手輸到脫褲！ 太陽喜創相隔32年狂紀錄

2021/02/23 20:47

太陽今以132：100痛宰拓荒者。（美聯社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕太陽今以132：100痛宰拓荒者，連2戰以30分以上的勝差血洗對手，是隊史自1989年4月以來，再度出現這樣的壯舉。

太陽前天才以128：97大勝灰熊，今對上傷兵滿盈的拓荒者照樣毫不留情，三節打完就領先29分，讓末節早早淪為垃圾時間，最終太陽以32分之差獲勝，一哥布克（Devin Booker）狂轟34分，中鋒艾頓（Deandre Ayton）挹注19分，控衛保羅（Chris Paul）手感不佳僅得2分。

根據《ESPN Stats & Info》提到，太陽今日狂轟猛炸的發燙手感，不僅讓拓荒者寫下近2季最難堪敗仗，還寫下一項難能可貴的紀錄。

太陽連續2戰以30分以上的勝差狂勝對手，是隊史自1989年4月以來首次出現，中間相隔32年，顯見西部第4的太陽近況之火燙。

