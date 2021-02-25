NBA》遭「飆風玫瑰」嚴重壓縮上場時間？ 尼克後衛有話要說

尼克後衛小瑞佛斯。（資料照，法新社）

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕自「飆風玫瑰」羅斯（Derrick Rose）在2月初加盟尼克以來，陣中原有的28歲後衛小瑞佛斯（Austin Rivers）上場時間急速下滑，幾乎要淪落到板凳最深處，對此小瑞佛斯今接受《The Athletic》記者Mike Vorkunov採訪時，針對羅斯交易案發表看法。

尼克在2月初與活塞發動交易，送走後衛D.史密斯（Dennis Smith Jr.）和一個2021年次輪選秀權，換回前年度MVP羅斯，羅斯也與昔日恩師希波鐸（Tom Thibodeau）再續前緣。

不過羅斯轉戰「大蘋果」後，恐怕讓小瑞佛斯陷入一些困境，自羅斯在美國時間2月9日披上尼克球衣以來，小瑞佛斯僅出賽2場，皆上場2分多鐘而已，近4戰更是全數作壁上觀，上場時間明顯受到壓縮。

「飆風玫瑰」羅斯。（資料照，USA TODAY Sports）

小瑞佛斯今向Mike Vorkunov談起羅斯這筆交易案，他表示：「在賽季開始前，我就有聽聞羅斯要來尼克的消息，當被告知這筆交易發生時，我只說了『好的』，我不知道今天、明天或下週會發生什麼，但我每天都會全力以赴。」

小瑞佛斯接著說：「很不幸的，我不在上場比賽的規劃裡，但我仍是球隊中的一份子，我的熱情依然存在，很高興能在這支球隊，我會隨時做好比賽準備，或是替隊友加油打氣，我愛這群隊友。」

尼克後衛小瑞佛斯（左）。（資料照，美聯社）

