NBA》遭「飆風玫瑰」嚴重壓縮上場時間？ 尼克後衛有話要說

〔體育中心／綜合報導〕自「飆風玫瑰」羅斯（Derrick Rose）在2月初加盟尼克以來，陣中原有的28歲後衛小瑞佛斯（Austin Rivers）上場時間急速下滑，幾乎要淪落到板凳最深處，對此小瑞佛斯今接受《The Athletic》記者Mike Vorkunov採訪時，針對羅斯交易案發表看法。
尼克在2月初與活塞發動交易，送走後衛D.史密斯（Dennis Smith Jr.）和一個2021年次輪選秀權，換回前年度MVP羅斯，羅斯也與昔日恩師希波鐸（Tom Thibodeau）再續前緣。
不過羅斯轉戰「大蘋果」後，恐怕讓小瑞佛斯陷入一些困境，自羅斯在美國時間2月9日披上尼克球衣以來，小瑞佛斯僅出賽2場，皆上場2分多鐘而已，近4戰更是全數作壁上觀，上場時間明顯受到壓縮。
「飆風玫瑰」羅斯。（資料照，USA TODAY Sports）
小瑞佛斯今向Mike Vorkunov談起羅斯這筆交易案，他表示：「在賽季開始前，我就有聽聞羅斯要來尼克的消息，當被告知這筆交易發生時，我只說了『好的』，我不知道今天、明天或下週會發生什麼，但我每天都會全力以赴。」
小瑞佛斯接著說：「很不幸的，我不在上場比賽的規劃裡，但我仍是球隊中的一份子，我的熱情依然存在，很高興能在這支球隊，我會隨時做好比賽準備，或是替隊友加油打氣，我愛這群隊友。」
Austin Rivers said he heard before the season began that Derrick Rose was coming to the Knicks. When he was told Rose trade happened he said "OK."— Mike Vorkunov （@MikeVorkunov） February 24, 2021
Rivers: "I don't know what can happen today or tomorrow or the week after that but every day that I'm here I'm going to be all in."
Austin Rivers went from 23 mpg to DNPs for the Knicks. His thoughts:— Mike Vorkunov （@MikeVorkunov） February 24, 2021
"It's unfortunate that I'm not part of playing but I'm still part of the team. My enthusiasm is still there...I'm happy here. I'm going to stay ready to play at all times, cheer on my guys. I love these dudes." pic.twitter.com/GkZsHIr3Ar